The Historic Appleton Hot Spot for Fun, Games, and Food!

(920) 733-1929 618 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton, WI 54913

Drinks

The 10th Frame bar offers a great selection of wines, vodkas, other fine spirits, and of course, your favorite beers on tap or bottled.

The 10th Frame has something to fit everyone's taste. Come in and join us for a drink. Catch some live entertainment. Have a cocktail or beer, and watch a game on one of our many new flat-screen, high-definition TVs, or just order up some food and refreshments and relax with your friends.

Happy Hour

  • Monday - Thursday
  • 3PM - 6:30 PM
  • Drink Specials
  • Free Popcorn

New! Now Serving

We now have 20 draft beers.
Stop in to see the great selection!

Diane Testimonial

Awesome place! It is a one stop place for the day, along with a bowling alley, cocktail and dining lounge and a terrific bar with the most delicious food. There is a great variety of items on the menu, something for everyone, they even have Friday fish and the BEST PIZZA in town! We have been there several times now and will continue to stop whenever we get a chance.

~ Diane