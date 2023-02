About

The 10th Frame bowling alley, formerly Hahn’s Lanes, has been in business for over 70 years. The business was owned by George Hahn and had been family owned and operated for three generations. It still is family owned and operated.

Now it is run by Chad Van Daalwyk and his family. Chad purchased the bowling alley from the Hahn’s in 2002. Chad had been bowling at the lanes since he was 7 and had worked as a shoe boy and did secretary duties. He had a lot of memories of the lanes as a kid. It seemed perfect that he would take over the business.

As a new business owner, Chad decided to change the name to The 10th Frame to give it a sense of change and to make his own era for this alley. Chad started in the banking world, and had to make some big lifestyle changes owning a bar.

Chad says, “It’s so much different from owning a bookstore or a coffee shop. When people come into your bar they want to see you behind the bar, they want to see you bartending or cleaning a table. They want you to have a drink with them.” He gave up business suits for Khakis and polos – he wouldn’t change it for anything.

Chad also notes, “The bar business has always been successful here. In the past few years, we’ve added new plasma and LCD TV’s with HD throughout the bar. We have live entertainment once or twice a month, including Karaoke. We added extra seating and have plenty of games to offer our patrons, like foosball and darts. A few years back, we knocked the wall out to what used to be the business office, so now we can accommodate larger groups. Our bar is unique in that every time you come here you will see a varietyof ages.”

The bar customer base varies from the very young to the very old – and all of them having an equally good time!

In 2004 they expanded The 10th Frame’s offerings and opened a full menu kitchen. They have a very large menu with anything from homemade hand patty burgers to wraps to pizza and to what some say is the best fish you can get in the Valley.

This past summer The 10th Frame celebrated their 12th anniversary. During the past 12 years, they have had to deal with many obstacles, including road construction, a robbery, many high cost expenditures, and the smoking ban. However, they have done so much in these eight years, the growth really exploded. Chad says, “We have put our heart and soul into this place and will continue to improve it and provide a great place for all.”