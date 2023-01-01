Catering

Let us handle the catering as well as the accommodations for your next party, meeting, or social gathering. Leave the cooking, serving, and clean up to us so you and your group can fully enjoy and get the most out of your gathering. Bring us your birthdays, holiday parties, anniversaries, town halls, or whatever your need, we can handle it!

Trays Taco TrayLarge feeds 20 - 30 people • Small feeds 10 - 12 people

Veggie TrayLarge feeds 20 - 30 people • Small feeds 10 - 12 people

Meat, Cheese, & Cracker TrayLarge feeds 20 - 30 people • Small feeds 10 - 12 people

Fruit TrayFruit Boat / Kabob • Large fruit tray • Small fruit tray

Deviled EggsDozen (24 halves)



Sandwiches, Etc. Wrap SandwichesTurkey or ham or crab salad or chicken salad. These can be on a croissant or in a tortilla shell.

Ham Sandwiches on Potato Bun

Turkey Sandwiches on Potato Bun

4 ft Sub SandwichHam, turkey, beef, cheese, onions, pickles, and lettuce

Sandwich Topper PlatterLettuce, onion, tomato, cheese, and pickle slices (serves 25)

Hot BBQ Pork on Potato Bun

Hot Beef on Potato Bun

PinwheelsSausage, turkey, and cheese (60 pcs)

Pickle Pinwheels40 pcs

Ham/Turkey Roll Ups40 pcs

Potato or Pasta SaladPer lb

BBQ Wings w/Sauce50 pcs

Chips and Dip

Chips and Salsa

Nachos and Cheese

BBQ Meatballs5 lbs

Italian Meatballs5 lbs

Crab Rangoon w/Sweet & Sour Sauce

Jumbo Shrimp



Buffets Pizza BuffetHomemade pizzas, garlic cheese bread, salad, and cookies

Burger & Brat BuffetBurgers, brats, homemade chips, beans, potato salad, cheese tray with lettuce, pickles, etc, and cookies

Sandwich BuffetHot or cold turkey, beef, or ham, homemade chips, beans, pasta salad, cheese tray with lettuce, pickles, etc, and cookies

All Buffets include two games of bowling, including shoe rental.

Cakes, Cookies, and Cupcakes CakesFull Sheet • Half Sheet • Baked fresh that day



Beer Drink Tickets Available

Premium beers also available!

18% gratuity is added to all orders.