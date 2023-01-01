Bowling Pins
The Historic Appleton Hot Spot for Fun, Games, and Food!

(920) 733-1929 618 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton, WI 54913

Catering

Let us handle the catering as well as the accommodations for your next party, meeting, or social gathering. Leave the cooking, serving, and clean up to us so you and your group can fully enjoy and get the most out of your gathering. Bring us your birthdays, holiday parties, anniversaries, town halls, or whatever your need, we can handle it!

Trays

Taco TrayLarge feeds 20 - 30 people • Small feeds 10 - 12 people
Veggie TrayLarge feeds 20 - 30 people • Small feeds 10 - 12 people
Meat, Cheese, & Cracker TrayLarge feeds 20 - 30 people • Small feeds 10 - 12 people
Fruit TrayFruit Boat / Kabob • Large fruit tray • Small fruit tray
Deviled EggsDozen (24 halves)

Sandwiches, Etc.

Wrap SandwichesTurkey or ham or crab salad or chicken salad. These can be on a croissant or in a tortilla shell.
Ham Sandwiches on Potato Bun
Turkey Sandwiches on Potato Bun
4 ft Sub SandwichHam, turkey, beef, cheese, onions, pickles, and lettuce
Sandwich Topper PlatterLettuce, onion, tomato, cheese, and pickle slices (serves 25)
Hot BBQ Pork on Potato Bun
Hot Beef on Potato Bun
PinwheelsSausage, turkey, and cheese (60 pcs)
Pickle Pinwheels40 pcs
Ham/Turkey Roll Ups40 pcs
Potato or Pasta SaladPer lb
BBQ Wings w/Sauce50 pcs
Chips and Dip
Chips and Salsa
Nachos and Cheese
BBQ Meatballs5 lbs
Italian Meatballs5 lbs
Crab Rangoon w/Sweet & Sour Sauce
Jumbo Shrimp

Buffets

Pizza BuffetHomemade pizzas, garlic cheese bread, salad, and cookies
Burger & Brat BuffetBurgers, brats, homemade chips, beans, potato salad, cheese tray with lettuce, pickles, etc, and cookies
Sandwich BuffetHot or cold turkey, beef, or ham, homemade chips, beans, pasta salad, cheese tray with lettuce, pickles, etc, and cookies

All Buffets include two games of bowling, including shoe rental.

Cakes, Cookies, and Cupcakes

CakesFull Sheet • Half Sheet • Baked fresh that day

Beer

Drink Tickets Available

Premium beers also available!

18% gratuity is added to all orders.

