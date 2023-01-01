Bowling Pins
EatFoodDrinkBowlingBowl
The Historic Appleton Hot Spot for Fun, Games, and Food!

(920) 733-1929 618 W Wisconsin Ave, Appleton, WI 54913

Note: Due to COVID, times and availability may be different. Please call ahead to confirm. (920) 733-1929

Bowling

Open Bowling

Please call (920) 733-1929 for times.

10th Frame Ballpins

Birthday Parties

Kid's Party Package

  • $12.95 (1 Game) or $14.95 (2 Games)
  • Includes: Shoes, Pizza, and Soda
10th Frame Birthday Party

Leagues

The most reasonable rates in the Valley! Fun and good times for ALL SKILL LEVELS. Shorter season!

Price Includes

  • Shoes
  • 3 Games
  • Prize Money

Register

Contact Us

Schedule

Spring and Fall of Every Year

Wednesdays

  • 4 Person - CoEd Beer & Booze
  • 8 Teams
  • 7PM
  • Non-Sanctioned
10th Frame Ballpins
Diane Testimonial

Awesome place! It is a one stop place for the day, along with a bowling alley, cocktail and dining lounge and a terrific bar with the most delicious food. There is a great variety of items on the menu, something for everyone, they even have Friday fish and the BEST PIZZA in town! We have been there several times now and will continue to stop whenever we get a chance.

~ Diane