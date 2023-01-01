Note: Due to COVID, times and availability may be different. Please call ahead to confirm. (920) 733-1929
Bowling
Open Bowling
Please call (920) 733-1929 for times.
Birthday Parties
Kid's Party Package
- $12.95 (1 Game) or $14.95 (2 Games)
- Includes: Shoes, Pizza, and Soda
Leagues
The most reasonable rates in the Valley! Fun and good times for ALL SKILL LEVELS. Shorter season!
Price Includes
- Shoes
- 3 Games
- Prize Money
Register
- Sign up with Chad today!
- Call (920) 733-1929 or stop in!
Schedule
Spring and Fall of Every Year
Wednesdays
- 4 Person - CoEd Beer & Booze
- 8 Teams
- 7PM
- Non-Sanctioned